State is proud of you: Jagan Mohan Reddy to fasting MPs

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday lauded the MPs who are on indefinite hunger strike demanding Special Category Status for the state.

Enquiring about the health and well being of the MPs, Reddy through a video conference interacted with the MPs Mithun Reddy and Avinash Reddy in Andhra Pradesh Bhawan Delhi and said that the state is proud of them.

"The entire State of Andhra Pradesh is proud of you. This is the fifth day of fasting, close to 100 hours. People of Andhra Pradesh are with you, today our party held highway blockade and tomorrow we are doing Rail blockade to protest against the injustice to our State. We are doing everything to secure our rights. You MPs are our inspiration!" Reddy said.

Responding to the same, the MPs said that the hunger strike is not easy but seek Reddy as an inspiration and taking it forwards. Fight for Andhra Pradesh's special category status continued as the indefinite hunger strike by the YSRCP members entered the fourth day on Tuesday. The hunger strike was launched on April 6 after five party MPs tendered their resignations to the Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan. The agitation also saw Senior MPs Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy (73) and Varaprasad Rao (64) getting admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Despite their deteriorating health, they are continuing their fast. However, other three - YV Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and Avinash Reddy - are continuing their hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. On Monday, doctors advised Subbareddy to get admitted and immediately end the strike, but YVS Reddy refused to do so and is continuing with his fight at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. The YSRCP has been waging the fight against the Centre, and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on March 31 that his party's MPs would quit and sit on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)