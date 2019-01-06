State responsible for total collapse of law and order in Kerala: Smriti Irani

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Kerala, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday squarely blamed the state machinery for the alleged "total collapse of law and order" in the state.

Citing attacks on Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament V Muraleedharan's house where a country made bomb was hurled on January 4, Irani said: "Nobody is safe in Kerala."

His sister and other family members were inside the house at the time of the incident. Muraleedharan, who is also the BJP's state president, has alleged the CPM was behind the attack.

"Law and order situation is totally collapsed in the state. Nobody is safe in the state including the Member of Parliament and common citizens," added Minister Irani while talking to media persons here on Sunday. "Currently in Kerala, social and political situation is such that close to 1,286 cases have been registered. As many as 37,000 people have been made accused by the state government. More than 3,170 people were detained, only because they raised their voice against the state government," added Irani. "BJP condemns the dastardly attack on V Muraleedharan's residence. We will give a befitting reply, staying within the ambit of the Constitution," she said. One person died on January 3 after a clash erupted between the BJP and the CPM workers in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram over the entry of two women-Bindu and Kanakadurga-of the menstrual age group into Sabarimala temple. Protesters pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other. The victim, Chandran Unnithan, was participating in a march organised by the Sangh Parivar-backed Sabarimala Action Council, which alleged the CPM workers attacked the protesters, leaving Unnithan gravely injured. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker Unnithan died of heart attack and not due to injuries which he sustained during the clash between the BJP and the CPM workers in Pandalam. (ANI)