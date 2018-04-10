States brace for Bharat Bandh against reservation system, Home Ministry issues advisory

New Delhi: A shutdown has been called by some groups for April 10, who are reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.





Although the section has been imposed in several other districts of Madhya Pradesh, but Gwalior, Bhind and Morena are deemed to be the sensitive areas.





Meanwhile, security has also been tightened in Rajasthan's Alwar and police are carrying out patrols in several areas.

According to an IANS report, Police Commissioner Sanjay Aggarwal, in a press conference, said that no procession or protest will be allowed on Tuesday and strict action will be taken against offenders.



Internet services will remain suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night. STF teams have been deputed at different locations of the city, he added.

In the wake of IPL match to be organised in the city on Thursday, adequate police have also been deployed in and around SMS Stadium.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh.

The MHA, in its advisory, said, "MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property."



Schools for students of Class I to IX will remain closed today as a precautionary measure. The MHA, in its advisory, said, "MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property."