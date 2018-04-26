States contributing to forest conservation must be given incentives: VP Naidu

[India], April 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the states that contribute to forest conservation must be given incentives.

"Giving incentives to the states will encourage them to expand the green cover further," Naidu said while addressing at Indira Gandhi National Forestry Academy in Dehradun.

He said that government and NITI Aayog should incentivize the states that are making a precious contribution to forest conservation.

Naidu also said that Man-animal-wildlife balance must be maintained through scientific management of our forest resources.

He said, "You have to find the method to strike a balance between ecological security and development. Man-animal-wildlife balance has to be maintained through scientific management of our forest resources." Naidu urged the society to protect trees and save the forests for the future generations. "We have to save the forests for the future generations. If we protect our trees, they will protect us," he said. Naidu was addressing the annual convocation of 2016-18 course of Indian Forest Service (IFS) probationers at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun. (ANI)