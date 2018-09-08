Steps being taken to alleviate drought situation: CM Naidu

[India] Sep 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured that the state government would protect the interest of farmers at any cost in the drought-affected regions, saying that the state government initiated several measures to supply water to the farmers despite of deficit rainfall in Rayalaseema region.

He said that the TDP government is able to face the present drought situation by supplying Krishna water to Rayalaseema region and that the stabilisation of agricultural sector would result in economic stabilisation, for achieving double-digit growth.

Replying to a matter raised in Assembly under rule 344 on the drought situation in the state, CM Naidu said the state government has initiated steps to save crops using technology and that micronutrients were supplied to farmers to cut cultivation cost by reducing the use of fertilisers. The Chief Minister added that the state government introduced zero budget farming in 5 lakh acres which stand as a model for the world. The United Nations also invited the TDP government for a presentation on zero budget farming. He said micro-irrigation has been taken up in 18,125 hectares with an expenditure of Rs 11,781.25 lakh in drought-affected districts. It is proposed to encourage 168000 hectares. Stating that crop pattern is a problem at the hour of a water crisis, the Chief Minister said linking of rivers, rainwater harvesting, water management and micro-irrigation helps in solving the problem. (ANI)