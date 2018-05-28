Sterlite copper plant will be shut permanently: Panneerselvam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday asserted that the government will take resolute steps for the permanent closure of Vedanta group's copper plant in Tuticorin.

"Today, the main demand of the people is that the copper plant should be permanently closed. In keeping with their demand, it is shut now. I would like to make it clear that Sterlite plant will be permanently shut," Panneerselvam said.

The "Amma's government," will do all things necessary to ensure the plant's closure, he told reporters after visiting those injured in the violence and police firing on May 22, at a state-run hospital.

"The government will do its duty for permanently closing down the plant," he said. The deputy CM said even if there were legal challenges in the closure of the plant, it will be faced and the government will take resolute steps to permanently close down the Vedanta group's copper unit in Tuticorin. Describing the deaths of 13 people in the police firing as an "incident of grief which melted the hearts of everyone," Panneerselvam expressed his condolences to the kin of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Recalling the steps taken by the government for closing down the plant, he said way back in 2013, the copper plant was shut by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, Sterlite approached the National Green Tribunal and got orders for resuming operations and the government petition opposing this was still pending in the Supreme Court. Also, the State pollution control board did not renew its consent due to which the plant could not operate, he said. Panneerselvam said he met 47 injured persons and consoled them, and received representations from them which will be fulfilled. He said compensation has already been provided to all the injured he met. The visit of the deputy chief minister, who is also the top leader of the ruling AIADMK, comes at a time when the city has just got back on its feet. Large-scale violence on May 22 against the Sterlite copper plant here and police firing led to the death of 12 persons and the next day saw one more youth succumbing to injuries sustained in police firing.