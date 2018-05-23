Sterlite protests: 1 dead, 3 injured in fresh violence in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

#SterliteProtests: One person dead, 3 injured in fresh violence at Anna Nagar in #Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/SJS3fFgTaI

— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018 The agitation turned violent after protestors were not allowed to march up to the plant, due to which they began to pelt stones and topple police vehicles.

In retaliation, police officials resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In the wake of the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 3 lakh for those severely injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Palaniswami also announced government jobs for the family of the deceased.

Controversial Commission of inquiry

Earlier, The Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to probe the violence at Tuticorin.

The inquiry will cover the "law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders," an official release said.

Appointing retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan for the task, the government said she would submit her report to the government. However, the time-frame for submitting the report has not been specified.

Aruna Jagadeesan the retd. Judge who would probe into #ThoothukudiShooting was known for helping JJ. She is the one who gave the cops clean-chit in Velachery encounter when suspected migrant workers were shot dead for bank robbery attempt. #SterliteProtest https://t.co/iFH7E7Zhyt — | சதுக்க பூதம் (@NicheBrain) May 23, 2018

The Centre has, meanwhile, asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of the violence in Tuticorin.