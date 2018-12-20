Sterlite to invest Rs 100 cr, plant 1 million trees in Tuticorin

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Sterlite Industries Ltd. has announced to invest Rs 100 crore on infrastructure plans for the Tuticorin district including planting of one million trees, construction of school among others.

As part of the plan, the company will also open a world-class hospital, desalination plant and run development schemes for youth.

Last week, National Green Tribunal (NGT) had set aside Tamil Nadu Government's order for closing Sterlite Industries and directed the state pollution control board to renew license of the copper unit within three weeks.

P Ramnath, CEO of copper smelter plant said, "After discussions with stakeholders, we have looked at four major projects that we have announced. We'll set up a school and a hospital. We also plan to increase the greenery in the entire town of Tuticorin and water supply to the nearby villages." Earlier this year, people of Tuticorin protested against Sterlite industries, demanding a ban on the plant alleging that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police allegedly opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and injured 102. Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 ordered the closure of the plant. (ANI)