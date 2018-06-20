Sterlite urges Madras HC to provide manpower, electricity

[India], June 20 (ANI): Representatives of the Vedanta Group-owned Sterlite Copper plant on Wednesday approached the Madras High Court, appealing for the provision of the minimum manpower and electricity to maintain the factory.

Their plea stated that they needed a power supply and authorised personnel to rectify the leakage of sulfuric acid in the plant, the process for which had begun on June 18.

Earlier, Thoothukudi District Collector Sandeep Nanduri had informed the media that all the necessary security protocols were being followed to ensure the safety of locals.

Last month, the people of Thoothukudi protested against Sterlite industries, demanding a ban on the plant alleging that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured. (ANI)