STF found evidence against Majithia in drug trade: Sidhu

[India] March 16 (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that the Special Task Force (STF) had found evidence against former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the drug trade.

Addressing media at his residence here, Sidhu said the Punjab government cannot ignore STF report which pointed out role of Majithia in the drug trade.

"STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia (in drug trade) which needs to be probed. Punjab Govt can't ignore these facts," Sidhu said.

Sidhu's statement came after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the 'drug trade'. Earlier, talking to reporters outside his office, Sidhu said, "It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now?" Majithia had filed a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party chief and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections. (ANI)