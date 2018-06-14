Stone pelters attack CRPF convoy in J-K

[India], June 14 (ANI): Stones were pelted on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal area on Thursday.

A group of men allegedly restored to stone pelting after one of the CRPF buses allegedly hit a motorcycle.

The rising incidents of stone pelting in the Valley have become a matter of concern for the state government.

Earlier on May 27, 19 CRPF personnel were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road due to stones being pelted on it in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 7, R. Thirumani (22), a tourist from Chennai, died in the hospital after being injured in a stone pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Narbal area. Earlier, taking note of the matter, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called an all-party meeting and discussed measures to curb such incidents. (ANI)