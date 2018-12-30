Stoning of cop to death in Ghazipur isolated incident: BJP MP

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): A BJP MP has played down Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur incident saying that the law and order situation in the state cannot be evaluated on the basis of one or two 'isolated incidents.'

A police constable, Suresh Vats was killed and two civilians were injured on Saturday after some members of a protest rally, organised by Nishad Party, allegedly hurled stones on them near Naunera area in Ghazipur.

Udit Raj, who represents North-West Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha refused to admit the failure of law and order in the state and said, "Such incidents happen in Uttar Pradesh as the state has a population of as many as 25 crore people. One or two isolated incidents in the region cannot substantiate that something is wrong with the law and order."

The deceased was deployed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur and was returning from the event when the incident took place. BJP MP also hit out at the Opposition for criticising the government over the incident. "They will keep pouncing on us but that does not mean that we are not working." Earlier in the day, SP president Akhilesh Yadav blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's violent attitude for the death of the police constable. "This incident took place because the Chief Minister, whether he is in the Assembly or on a stage, only talks about violence. Sometimes the police don't know whom to beat up, and sometimes the public don't know whom to beat up," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yadav said at press a conference in Lucknow. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protest and an FIR against 32 people has been registered. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the deceased cop's family. (ANI)