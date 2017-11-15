Stop branding convict as 'gau rakshak': Raj minister

[India], Nov 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday asserted that the convict in Alwar lynching incident must not be branded as 'gau rakshak' (protector of cows) but as accused.

"If someone kills anyone, he must not be branded as gau rakshak but as accused. The investigation is on (in Alwar lynching case) and two people have been arrested," Kataria said while addressing the media in Jaipur.

Last week, three Muslim youths were allegedly beaten up and one of them was shot dead by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district, while they were transporting cows from Haryana's Mewat district to Bharatpur in the state.

This is the second such incident in Alwar in the past seven months. In April, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, from Haryana was beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes. (ANI)