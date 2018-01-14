Stop harassing us, pleads family of deceased CBI Judge Loya

Mumbai: Denying any suspicions over the death of CBI Special Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, his family members on Sunday appealed to the media, lawyers, NGOs and others "not to harass" them in the matter.

At a press conference, Anuj Loya and other relatives said that for the family, Judge Loya's passing in December 2014 was a sad and private matter.

"The family has been traumatised since his demise. We don't want any probe in his death. There's no suspicion in the matter (of his passing)," Anuj said, with other family members flanking him.

The family's lawyer Ameet Naik said the family, including Anuj are "very disturbed" about the entire issue and urged the media not to politicise the incident. Many people are trying to harass the family members and create panic among them, though there is "no suspicion in the minds of the family members" (over Judge Loya's death), he said. The family urged the media to convey to the lawyers and NGOs not to constantly keep "harassing" them on this matter. The Loya family appeared before the media just two days after at least four top Supreme Court judges raised questions on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's certain actions, which they said, had adversely affected the judiciary. At the time of his death in Nagpur, Judge Loya was handling the politically sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged staged shooting case of Gujarat, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was an accused -- at one point in time -- though later discharged. This and other aspects are the subject matter of several petitions filed in Bombay High Court and also in the Supreme Court in recent weeks, while several lawyers, former judges, social personalities and others have sought a commission of enquiry to probe Judge Loya's death.