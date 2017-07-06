Stop playing communal politics: BJP to Mamata

[India] July 6 (ANI): Following the recent upheaval in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to stop playing communal politics and to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader C.K. Bose said, "The Chief Minister is obviously living in a different world because the nation can see what is happening in Bengal. It is the CM's responsibility to maintain law and order even if we study the problem this communal violence has started in Bengal for quite some time. I want her to stop playing with 'fire' which is communal politics and putting the state on stake".

Demanding Mamata to maintain communal harmony, Bose further stated that immediate steps to curb the violence should be the first priority.

"There has been a concerted effort by a certain community to attack Hindus to intermediate them with the full support from the Chief Minister. It is her duty to maintain communal harmony and should take immediate steps to curb them. I wish to make an appeal to the state government that must stop this kind of politics and keep the law same for all," Bose added.

Yesterday, Mamata said the Government would form 'Shanti Vahini' in 15 days in order to curb the ongoing communal violence.

"We will form 'Shanti Vahini' in 15 days in association with the youth, peaceful citizens and the local police stations," Banerjee said, while addressing the media.

West Bengal, in the recent few days, has witnessed violence and serious clashes either taking place between two religious groups or between people and the administration.

The boiling pot of it is the Darjeeling unrest, with the Gorkhas, under the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), demanding a separate Gorkhaland for themselves.

The Gorkhas have demanded for a separate land with the claim that they should get what was promised to them i.e. a separate land.

The situation is still intense in the region with the widespread shutdown entering the 21st day today.

Another incident of violence which erupted was in the North 24 Parganas area on Monday.

Communal violence broke out in its Baduria and Basirhat areas over a Facebook post.

Earlier, Mamata had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. She also held the local police responsible for failing to block Facebook in the beginning only. (ANI)