Stop politics in name of Ramzan: Jitendra Singh

[India], May 12 (ANI): Commenting over Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's suggestion for a unilateral ceasefire ahead of and during Ramzan, Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Saturday said people talking about refraining from violence are doing politics in the name of Ramzan.

Singh's statement came days after the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday rejected Mehbooba Mufti's suggestion for a unilateral ceasefire, claiming that such a measure is not in the national interest.

"As the Home Minister said, there is no forward proposal on it. People who say this must advise terrorists that being Muslims, they should refrain from violence. If they don't follow this advice, they are doing politics in the name of Ramzan," Singh told ANI. At an all-party meeting held in Srinagar on Wednesday on the same issue, Mehbooba Mufti told reporters, "It was the unanimous decision of all parties during the meeting that the Government of India should consider a ceasefire ahead of Ramzan and the Amarnath yatra". "People are facing a because of the security forces' crackdowns and search operations. If these are put to a halt and a unilateral ceasefire is announced, the people will get some relief," She added. The chief minister had called the meeting to discuss the worsening security situation in the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)