Stopped from eloping, girl stabs mother to death

, (ANI): A girl allegedly killed her mother here after she was stopped from eloping with her Facebook 'boyfriend', the police said here on Tuesday.

The accused Devi Priya, a college student, had developed love for her Facebook friend Vivek and wanted him to take her to his home town, the police said.

But Vivek, who apparently works at a garment shop, told her that he would not be able to come and sent two of his friends Satish and Vignesh to her house to pick her up, the police said.

When Priya's mother Banumathy saw that she had packed her bags and was all set to elope, she confronted her and tried to stop her. Angry at being stopped, Priya took the kitchen knife and stabbed her mother to death, the police said. But, as soon as the boys planned to escape, the villagers spotted the blood stains on their shirt and nabbed them, the police said. The three were handed over to the police. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.(ANI)