Storm claims 11 lives in eastern Bihar

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): At least 11 people have died in eastern Bihar in the last 24 hours due to lightning and heavy storm in the region.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed for the provision of ex-gratia to dependants of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has also issued orders for providing all possible aid to the families affected by the storm and adequate medical aid to the injured.

In an official statement, Kumar wished a speedy recovery to all those injured. (ANI)