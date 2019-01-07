Stray cows locked in UP school: FIR against 28 people

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have registered FIR against 28 people in connection with the case in which villagers allegedly locked the stray cows inside the premises of primary school located in their village. Among the 28 accused, 6 are named In FIR while rest are unidentified.

The incident came to light when teachers and students reached the school and informed the officials. The incident took place on January 2 at Nagaria Bujurg village in Jalalabad Tehsil in Shahjahanpur. The FIR was registered on January 4.

"Their motive was to malign the image of administration. It was also cruelty against animals. Cows should be kept at the place that is meant for it having both food and shelter," said Vijay Sharma, deputy collector, Jalalabad, Shahjahanpur. "There was no food for them there. The Principal has lodged complaint and an FIR is registered against 22 unknown and 6 persons are named," said the official. (ANI)