Strengthening party a priority for 2019 polls: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that his priority is to strengthen his party and think of an alliance ahead for the crucial 2019 general elections.

While addressing a press conference here, Yadav said: "Samajwadi Party is going to strengthen the organisation right now. When elections come, then we will talk about alliances".

The SP-Congress combine was overcome in the 2017 state elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies winning 325 seats in the 403-member House. While SP got 47 seats, the Congress won seven.

Yadav further questioned state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying "Samajwadi Party wants to know what the government done so far after children has lost their lives in Gorakhpur Hospital? Did it provide facilities? The Chief Minister couldn't do anything in his own area and is busy painting 'Izzat Ghar' to distract people from these issues". "People have also lost their lives in Barabanki due to illicit liquor. The government must answer why were lives lost like that? If they know the cause, they must look at themselves in the mirror. Similar incidents had occurred in Etah too", he added.