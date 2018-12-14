Strict action will be taken against illegal miners: Meghalaya CM

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): After 13 miners got trapped in an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills yesterday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday asserted that strict action will be taken against the illegal miners at the right time, however, the initiative to rescue the trapped miners are underway.

Reportedly, the miners got trapped in a coal pit filled with water.

Stressing upon the continuous rise of illegal mining cases even after the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, Sangma said, "We got to know about the illegal mining incidents and appropriate action will be taken at appropriate time against people who are involved in it".

Acknowledging the on-going rescue operations, which were initiated to save the miners, the Chief Minister stated: "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and police have started search and rescue operations and we all are very concerned about the lives of the miners." "For now, the most important thing at this time is to save the life of individuals. And for that, I am in touch with the deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police on a regular basis," the Chief Minister added. Further reports in the matter are awaited. (ANI)