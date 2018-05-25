Strict punishment for Major Gogoi if found guilty: Army Chief

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Major Gogoi would be punished if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

General Rawat's stern words have come amidst reports that Major Leetul Gogoi, who tied a civilian to a jeep and drove through Budgam last year, was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Srinagar hotel with a woman recently.

The locals claimed that the woman was underage.

"If anyone in Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice then strictest action will be taken," the Army Chief said.

"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong then I can say that he will be given due punishment and the punishment will be such that it will set an example," he added. (ANI)