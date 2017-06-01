Strike not good for farmer's welfare: Fadnavis

[India], June 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government is open to talks with the farmers, adding that the indefinite strike called by them is going to affect them only.

"We are open to talks with farmers; we don't have any ego problem. Farmers are not behind the violence that happened few days back, such incidents are planned by the political parties. This strike is not good for the welfare of farmers it will affect them only," said Fadnavis.

He further said that it is the responsibility of all the parties of the state to show their support for smooth functioning of the government, but they are not interested in it. "We are planning on loan waiver and some new schemes for farmers. There are around Rs 31 lakhs farmers and the loan amount is around Rs 30 thousand crore," he said. On May 31, a section of farmers in Ahmednagar district said that they will go on indefinite strike to protest against various issues including their demand of a loan waiver. On Tuesday, various farmer bodies of Maharashtra met the Chief Minister, but the talks failed to be fruitful. Complete waiver of farm loans, free electricity and irrigation grants are some of the demands of the farmers protesting against the government. (ANI)