Striking BEST employees meet MNS chief

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The striking employees of the BEST on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence with their demands.

The key demands include provision for payment contract from 2016 and upgrading the salary slab, from Rs 6055 to Rs 7930, for junior grade employees who have been promoted to the master grade.

Thackeray assured the striking employees of all the cooperation and asked them to continue their protest. He said he will take appropriate action to press for their demands which would end their woes.

They alleged that they haven't got the bonus that they are entitled. They also claimed that the bonus that was given for the period 2016-17 has also been withdrawn with a salary deduction of Rs 500 every month. They further said that the bonus of Rs 5500, which is due for the year 2018, has also not been paid to them. The wives of the BEST employees met Raj Thackeray separately to ask for his support against a notice issued by the BEST management, asking the employees to vacate their government-provided accomodations if they do not call off their strike and return to work. Meanwhile, MNS Kamgaar Sena President, Manoj Chavan said, "If BMC BEST do not fulfil the demands of the striking employees then they will try to get it done in their own style."(ANI)