ST/SC Act: Protest hits trains in Odisha

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing protests against the Supreme Court's ruling on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection Act, protesters on Monday disrupted rail traffic in Odisha's Sambalpur.

Various Dalit organisations called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

In addition, the Union Government decided to file a review petition before the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

"Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively tomorrow, April 2," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. Meanwhile, the Punjab Government announced that transport and mobile Internet services would be suspended during the bandh. All educational institutions would also remain closed. The apex court on March 20 had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)