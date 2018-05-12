Student dies of heart attack after stopped from taking exam

[Madhya Pradesh], May 12 (ANI): A 20-year-old student allegedly died due to a heart attack here on Friday after he was not allowed to take the examination for over non-payment of fees.

The student, identified as Mohanlal, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Agitated relatives and neighbours protested and blocked a road following the incident and demanded that an action should be taken against the college.

"For a mere amount of Rs 300, he was not allowed to take the examination. He could not bear the thought of his career being ruined and succumbed to death," a relative of the deceased said.

Mohanlal, who was pursuing BCA from Ramkrishna College, had already deposited Rs 25,700. Since he could not pay Rs 300, what was left of the fee to be deposited, he was not given his admit card. "Till the time the district administration does not take action against the college, we will not stop protesting," the protesters said. (ANI)