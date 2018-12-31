Student foils loot attempt, snatches gun from miscreant

[India] Dec 31 (ANI): A student foiled loot attempt after he was attacked and threatened by a miscreant at gunpoint on Sunday near a petrol pump here in Shahdara.

Karan Chowdhary, who has been praised for his brave attempts, told ANI that he left for his institute at around 6 am on Sunday morning and stopped his bike midway to fill petrol. When he moved a few steps ahead from the petrol pump, he was attacked by a miscreant who asked for his motorcycle's keys at gunpoint.

The CCTV footage showed that the incident took place around 6.30 am on December 30 and Karan did his best to thwart the loot attempts of made by the miscreant.

Elaborating about the incident, Karan stated to ANI: "He asked me to give him my bike keys but I refused to do so. I stepped down from my bike and rushed away from the spot to seek help from people presented at the petrol pump, they all refused to help me and went away from there and locked themselves in a room." "However, I fought with a miscreant all alone and snatched a pistol from his hands in order to save myself. After I snatched a pistol from him, he immediately ran away from the spot," he added. He further told that there were around three to four people and two of them were waiting for a man, who attacked him, on another side of the road. As per the incident narrated by Karan, the miscreant attacked him with an intention of loot. Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)