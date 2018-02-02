Student stabbed at Jodhpur school

[India], Feb 2 (ANI): A student was injured in a fight that broke out with another student in a Jodhpur government school.

A scissor was used in the fight that broke out in the classroom.

The victim is in hospital and recovering from his injury.

No teacher was present in the classroom when the incident took place and the reason for the fight is unknown.

Talking to the reporter, Principal Amrit Lal said that the CCTV footage is being searched and further action will be initiated after that.

"I was not in the school, the time this incident took place. We are looking at the CCTV footage and take the action afterwards. We will also talk to the parents of the children involved and the culprit will be punished at any cost," Lal said. (ANI)