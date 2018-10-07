Student thrashed: ABVP's reaction natural, says BJP MP

Hours after a student was thrashed allegedly by the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday in Jharkhand's Giridih district for questioning the central government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ravindra Kumar Ray termed the action of the activists "natural reaction."

Reacting on the incident, Ray, who was present at the event said, "It was a college seminar, he should not have given a political statement. If some boys have reacted, it was natural. There was no violence. All programmes are not meant for politics." Ray is MP from Koderma constituency in Jharkhand.

On Sunday, the student named PK Suman asked the youths to ponder upon the promises fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. On this, a group of ABVP activists allegedly attacked him. "I just said that Prime Minister Modi came to power with many promises but the youth must think how many of them have been fulfilled. On this, some ABVP students snatched away my mic and started slapping me," Suman told reporters.