Students, activists protest against Rajasthan hacking in Delhi

[India], December 10 (ANI): Inspired from 'Black lives matter', scores of students, activists and members of Muslim community took out a silent protest 'Muslim lives matter' in New Delhi on Saturday following hacking of a Muslim man in Rajasthan under the pretext of 'love jihad'.

Holding placards such as 'Muslim Lives Matter' and 'Speak up against bigotry', the protesters swarmed Delhi's Connaught Place area and formed a human chain to register their protest against hate crimes like these.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary and CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah, who participated in the protest, said there has been a deliberate attempt to create a vicious atmosphere against the Muslims in the country and the attack was an outcome of that.

"The crime is a result of hateful atmosphere. All over the country, there have been efforts to create a vicious atmosphere against Muslims," Mollah told ANI.

He further said 10 to 12 such incidents have occurred in Rajasthan in the last two years, and attributed it to the communalised atmosphere in the state.

"A communalised atmosphere has been created in Rajasthan. This has instigated even the common people to kill Muslims. RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are creating this atmosphere which has to be stopped," he added.

The protest was staged against the brutal killing in Rajsamand, where Mohammed Afrazul Khan, a Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan was burnt alive, allegedly for 'love jihad'.

The crime that has shocked the nation came to light after the perpetrator filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area and uploaded it on the social media.

The accused has been identified as Shambhu Lal Raigar, a former marble trader. The videos that were uploaded on social media by 14-year-old nephew of Raigar, record him saying he killed Afrazul to save a woman from "love jihad".

The police has arrested Raigar and his nephew and declared that a death penalty would be sought for the former.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) said the prima facie reports cited the man seen in the video was not a 'normal human being', and a further investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victim, while the West Bengal government provided widow pension to the deceased's wife and assured employment to the kin. (ANI)