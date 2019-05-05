Students appear for NEET exam across India

NEET 2019: NEET, the national level entrance exam for medical and dental courses in the country, has begun at various centres across India. The NEET exam is being conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The NEET admit card has been provided on the official website and the candidates may download their hall tickets until the exam begins.

About 13 lakh aspirants are taking up this test in 154 cities. Meanwhile, in Odisha, in the wake of the aftermath of Cyclone Fani ravaging across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the examination as per the request of the state government. NTA said that the revised date for Odisha candidates will be announced soon.

Earlier, on May 2, the Agency had announced the changes in centres for certain candidates in some selected states due to the upcoming general elections.