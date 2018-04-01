Students in Chhattisgarh village still await power supply

[India] April. 1 (ANI): Students in Chhattisgarh's Trishuli village in Balarampur district are unable to study, as even after 70 years of independence, there is no electricity.

"Government has started primary education for middle schools, but there are no proper roads to reach the schools. Due to unavailability of electricity, students have to study near a fireplace with some help from the villagers," a student told ANI.

"Nobody in this village has cleared matriculation. Only one student of the same village is studying to clear matriculation even when there is lack of power (electricity) in the village," said another student.

People are waiting for electricity connection even after putting forth numerous requests in the government offices. "The representatives of the rural people had opened the door about the demand for electricity in this village, and many times, they had filed a petition with government offices but to no avail," said a local resident. The villages nearby are going to electricity by 2018, but no headway has been made till now to take up the plight of the village. "The deadline for nearby villages including Bhundipha, in connection to receiving electricity, has been kept till April 2018, which is to be completed in 2 phases, this work of power expansion will be given to the (Trishuli) village soon," promised District Collector Avinash Kumar Sharan. This village is located only 15 km from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramvichar Netam's house. Previously, in December 17, 2017, a tribal village, Jokapatha in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district got electricity connection for the first time since the country's independence.(ANI)