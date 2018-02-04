Students sell pakoda outside PM Modi's rally venue

A group of college students, wearing a degree robe, were seen selling 'pakodas' (fried snacks) to passers-by in Karnataka's Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

Protesting against the Prime Minister's recent 'pakoda' remark, the students appeared near the venue where the former was about to address an election rally.

In a recent interview to a news channel, the Prime Minister had said a person selling pakoda outside and earning Rs 200 a day should also be considered as "employed".

He was responding to a question on the lack of job creation in India in the last four years. The students were spotted selling 'Modi Pakodas', 'Amit Shah Pakoda', to everyone, including the BJP workers and visitors on their way to the rally. The students were later detained by the police. (ANI)