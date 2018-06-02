Students' sleeves cut off to prevent cheating

[India], June 02 (ANI): An investigation will be launched here after a video surfaced on the social media wherein a middle-aged man could be seen cutting off the sleeve of a girl appearing for the Chhattisgarh Pre Agriculture Test (CG PAT).

The incident took place here on May 31.

In the video, the person, who appears to be an invigilator, could be seen cutting off the sleeves of the female aspirant, in front of many onlookers, allegedly to ensure that she does not cheat in the examination.

Though the video shows only one person, it has been alleged that sleeves of other candidates were also cut off. Following this cruel inspection, a complaint has been filed. When the video came to light, District Collector Bheem Singh on Saturday assured investigation into the matter. (ANI)