Students, teachers hail 'Jai Hind,' 'Jai Bharat' decision

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The decision of Gujarat government to replace traditional 'Yes Sir' or 'Present Sir' norm with 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Bharat' to be said in response to the roll call in classrooms has gone down well with students and teachers, who say that the move invokes "the feeling of nationalism and patriotism."

"By saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' we show our respect to our nation and soldiers, who are guarding our borders. It inspires us to work for the nation," said Shivesh Sharma, a student, while talking to ANI.

"The new rule by the government is very inspiring. It makes us feel that the whole day and the whole year will pass happily," said Gohail, a student of Class XI.

"When we say 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Bharat,' we feel that we are doing something for our nation. We have never gone to the borders where our soldiers are protecting our nation but we feel that we are also doing something for our nation as our soldiers are doing," said Divya Parmar, Class XI student.

"The latest decision will invoke a feeling of nationalism among students and will bring a new change in the students as they will say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' daily while responding to their roll call," said Bindi Upadhyay, a teacher.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Mansukh Lal Mandavia on Tuesday said that it was necessary for every Indian to say 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Bharat' as these words "connect us to our nation,"

"It is necessary for every Indian citizen to say 'Jai Hind ' and 'Jai Bharat.' This is not a political issue. There is nothing wrong in saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat.' These words connect us with our nation," said Mandavia, while talking exclusively to ANI.

Mandavia's statement comes close on the heels of the notification of Gujarat government on Monday, mandating the school children to say Jai Hind or Jai Bharat in response to their roll calls.

"Nationalism should be taught to everyone from the very childhood so that when they grow up they become citizens, who are dedicated to the cause of nation and national interest," further said Mandavia.

A notification regarding the use of Jai Hind and Jai Bharat in the schools of Gujarat was issued by the state government on Monday, which is applicable to the students from Class I to XII. (ANI)