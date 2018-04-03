Sub-Inspector succumbs to injuries sustained during 'Bharat Bandh' protest

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Sub-Inspector Mahendra Chaudhary, who was injured in the nationwide protests, organised by various Dalit outfits yesterday, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Chaudhary had reportedly received head, upper and lower body injuries, mostly from the pelting of stones that the agitated protesters had resorted to during the 'Bharat Bandh' protests yesterday.

He was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur, but as his health was increasingly deteriorating (he had six heart attacks since he was admitted), he was being moved to a different hospital in Ahmedabad and a seventh heart attack claimed his life en route.

The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit organisations on Monday against the Supreme Court's ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Even as the Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, protests turned violent after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging private and public properties including cars, shops, etc and blocking trains. Violent protests were reported from various other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab. As per the latest figures, the nationwide death toll has risen up to 11 since the outbreak of the violence over the Apex court's ruling. (ANI)