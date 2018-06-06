Subramanian Swamy tweets about 'Gang of Four'; suggests BJP, UPA in cahoots to protect P Chidambaram

New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet, claiming a nexus exists between politicians of the BJP and UPA -- the coalition of Congress-led parties leading the erstwhile government -- along with certain government lawyers and bureaucrats who are "delaying" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crackdown on corruption.

Swamy has further hinted at a "gang of four" who are allegedly conspiring against him for his attempt to expose corruption within the government and opposition ranks.

Swamy claims he has information which suggests the presence of a "secret brotherhood" cutting across party lines, which has hindered the Centre's campaign against graft. "Is there a BJP/UPA/Politicians / Bureaucrats/Lawyers secret brotherhood to protect each other? My research says yes there is, and that has so far delayed BJP's anti corruption campaign. Namo must strike them down for which he can count on my help (sic)," he tweeted. Is there a BJP/UPA/Politicians / Bureaucrats/Lawyers secret brotherhood to protect each other? My research says yes there is, and that has so far delayed BJP's anti corruption campaign. Namo must strike them down for which he can count on my help. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 6, 2018 On being asked by one of his followers on Twitter to nail the Congress with exposition, Swamy replied, "I am but the firing is coming from behind me from the Gang of Four like for Indian soldiers in Kashmir (sic)." Swamy, known for his differences with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had taken credit for the "ouster" of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. However, both of them claimed to had resigned on personal grounds.