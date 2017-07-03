Successful flight test of short-range missile off Odisha coast

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday developed short-range Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), which successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur's Odisha Coast.

The technologies and subsystems incorporated in the missile have performed well, meeting all the mission requirements.

All the Radars, Electro Optical Systems, Telemetry Systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all the parameters.

The missile test met all the objectives. Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Director, MSR Prasad, Director RCI, BHVS N Murthy and Director ITR, Dr BK Das monitored the launch operation in the presence of, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and DG (MSS) Dr G. Satheesh Reddy. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher congratulated scientists on the successful test fire. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated DRDO on the successful trial of QRSAM and said it is an important milestone in the indigenous Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) development. (ANI)