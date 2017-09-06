Such murderous violence has eerie pattern: Yechury on Gauri Lankesh's death

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, condemned the murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, saying that such murderous violence has an eerie pattern.

"The cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh is reprehensible. Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi - such murderous violence has an eerie pattern," he tweeted.

He also raised serious questions over as to what prompted to such heinous crime.

"Who has fostered this climate of bigotry, hate, intolerance & violence in India that took her life today? Why was she such a threat to them?" he added.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly had condemned the death Gauri Lankesh, stating that these atrocious killings need a full stop, while demanding swift action against the perpetrators. Speaking to ANI, CPI leader D Raja said, "On behalf of my party, I strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. It is a heinous crime committed by communal forces in Karnataka. The state had earlier witnessed the killing of scholar M.M. Kalburgi now it's Gauri. These atrocious crimes should be stopped and action on these cases should be rightly given." The moment the news of Lankesh's murder broke out, fellow journalists, activists and celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock and anger over the incident. At around 8:00 pm in the evening, senior journalist and activist Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an "anti-establishment" publication. (ANI)