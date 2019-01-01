Sudarsan Pattnaik spreads green message through New Year special sand art

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand art on New Year's Eve to welcome the year 2019 by spreading a social message.

His distinctive sand creation for the occasion focuses on spreading the message of tree plantation.

Talking about the theme of his new year special sculpture, Pattnaik said, "We have created a special sand sculpture to wish everyone a happy new year. We want to give a green message to everyone and hence have given green effects in the sculpture. We appeal everyone to plant a maximum number of trees to save the environment."

He has also made a sculpture of Lord Jagannath at the beach. A large number of tourists and pilgrims throng to the city to have some leisure time at its pristine beaches as well as to start their new year with the blessing of Lord Jagannath. (ANI)