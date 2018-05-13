Sudden storm, heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR

[India], May 13 (ANI): A heavy dust storm and rain hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday afternoon.

Strong wind, accompanied by dust, followed by rain, lashed the city bringing a sudden change in the weather.

The rain has brought the temperature of the city few notched down, giving relief to the people.

Flight movements at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been put on hold, due to the thunderstorm. Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi has been diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the dust storm interrupted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's programme in Delhi's IP Extension. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Delhi including other cities like Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Palwal, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Aurangabad, Aligarh, Sonipat, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad will witness the same change in weather today. Earlier on Saturday, the IMD had predicted that hill-states are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with squall, over the next 48 hours. Their subsequent effect on plains in north India will also be witnessed. Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm, while parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm. The upcoming thunderstorm is the result of a new western disturbance, said the IMD on Saturday. Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstorm and violent winds in the first week of May. (ANI)