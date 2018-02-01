Sudeep Lakhtakia assumes office as new NSG chief

[India] Feb. 1 (ANI): Sudeep Lakhtakia on Thursday took charge as the Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

He replaced S P Singh, who retired on January 31.

Lakhtakia was serving as a Special DG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here.

The NSG is a special force unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It was raised in 1984, following Operation Blue Star and the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "for combating terrorist activities with a view to protect states against internal disturbances". (ANI)