Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty is new MP Chief Secy

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty on Tuesday took charge as Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary.

This bureaucrat will replace BS Singh and will assume charge of his new office later in the day.

Ranjan was an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He earlier served as Principal Secretary, Renewable energy and Educations Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, he was the Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) from January 2000 to January 2004.

The new Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary had also bagged the Global Development Network Award for the Most Innovative Project, instituted by the World Bank and 19 International agencies for innovation in governance in the year 2000. (ANI)