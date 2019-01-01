Sudhir Bhargava takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Sudhir Bhargava took oath as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission here on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Bhargava at a ceremony held at

1 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were also present at the oath-taking ceremony of Bhargava.

Bhargava was earlier working as the Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission. (ANI)