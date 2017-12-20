Suhaib Ilyasi sentenced to life imprisonment

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Suhaib Ilyasi, who shot to fame with the TV show 'India's Most Wanted' in late 90s, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi sessions court for killing his wife in 2000.

Ilyasi was convicted by the court on December 16, while an order was passed by additional sessions judge, SK Malhotra, who found Ilyasi guilty under the Indian Penal Code.

Ilyasi's wife Anju was murdered in 2000 in Delhi after which the police arrested him on the basis of inquest report by the area magistrate.

He was booked for dowry death and destroying evidence. But in 2014 the Delhi High Court ordered that he be tried for murder even as he was out on a bail. Anju's family wanted capital punishment to Ilyasi but his lawyer requested for minimum punishment, stating that his client was distressed and shall not be liable for the extreme sentence.(ANI)