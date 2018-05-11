Suicide note claims Himanshu Roy committed suicide out of depression

[India], May 11 (ANI): In a statement released on Friday, the Mumbai Police declared that a suicide note found in the residence of the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief, Himanshu Roy, stated that he shot himself as he was suffering from depression.

"Today, 11th May 2018, in the afternoon, around 12:40 pm; Himanshu Roy, ADG, Maharashtra State at his residence from his private license weapon shot one round of fire at himself and ended his life. Late Himanshu Roy was suffering from cancer from past 2 years. He was on medical leave for the same and was undergoing necessary treatment for it. Because of the ailment, he was into depression and because of the same, he decided to give up his life which has written in the suicide note which is signed by him, which has been recovered and hence it is clear," the statement read.

The former Additional Director General of Police was found dead in his residence on Friday, which was followed by a huge outpour of condolences from all over the country. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Farhan Akhtar, apart from several Police Officials, have offered condolence over the tragic demise. Roy was a 1988-batch IPS officer and was the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Mumbai. In 2016, he was appointed as Assistant Director General (Establishment) in Maharashtra. He was a well-known figure in the law enforcement world, who handled sensational cases like Indian Premier League betting scandal and the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (ANI)