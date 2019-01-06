[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

In a letter to Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Khaira said that the "party has totally deviated from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post-2012 anti-corruption movement."

Hours after Kaira's resignation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "If he (Khaira) wants to work for the nation, he should stay with us, if he wants to work for his own interests and post then he can go anywhere, how does it concern us?"

On Thursday, senior advocate HS Phoolka, who was fighting cases for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also quit the AAP. "When I look back I have learnt a lot in the five years of my political career. When I became Leader of Opposition, the bar association said that I cannot fight 1984 case after which I quit the position of the Leader of Opposition and fought the case. As you know that I am not working actively for AAP since the last year. I think the decision to form a political party from 2012 anti-corruption movement was not the right decision. The movement should have continued though," Phoolka had stated in his letter. (ANI)