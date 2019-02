One CRPF personnel was injured in the ongoing encounter between security forces and naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The encounter broke out in Duler jungle of Sukma.

Prashant Jambholkar, DIG, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) said, "One jawan of the 201 CoBRA battalion was injured in the encounter which broke out in the Duler jungle of the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh."

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)