Sukma attack: Death toll of CRPF personnel reaches to 9

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): The death toll of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma rose to nine.

Talking to media, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations, DM Awasthi said the security force has reached the spot and no firing has been reported at present.

"A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present," he said.

A few hours ago, the Naxals attacked the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF personnel were carrying out an area-domination operation in the area, when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up. The blast also injured few CRPF personnel, who have been evacuated by helicopter to Raipur for medical treatment. More details are awaited. (ANI)