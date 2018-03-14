Sukma attack: MP CM announces ex-gratia for kin of soldiers killed

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for kin of the two MP jawans killed in bomb blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

"Also, a house would be given to the families of the martyred soldiers, in addition to a government job to one member from each family," said Chouhan.

The two jawans from the state have been identified as Ram Kishan Tomar and Jitendra Singh, from Morena and Bhind districts, respectively.

Earlier in the day, nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and two were severely injured in the IED blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists, in the district. The incident took place when CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their mine-protected vehicle (MPV).(ANI)